Security forces kill senior Palestinian Islamic Jihad commander

The IDF and Shin Bet said on Thursday that Mamdouh Lolo, Palestinian Islamic Jihad's a head of military operations in northern Gaza, was killed in an IDF air strike. "He was a central figure in the PIJ, initiated and commanded on many attacks on Israel before and during the war," the IDF said.
The slain PIJ commander coordinated operations for the Islamist faction in the northern section of the Strip and was in contact with the group's leadership abroad.
His targeted killing was carried out by the military in coordination with the Shin Bet.
