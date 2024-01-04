Security forces kill senior Palestinian Islamic Jihad commander

Military says Mamdouh Lolo was a central figure in the PIJ, initiated and commanded on many attacks on Israel before and during the war

PIJ commander killed in strike
(IDF)

The IDF and Shin Bet said on Thursday that Mamdouh Lolo, Palestinian Islamic Jihad's a head of military operations in northern Gaza, was killed in an IDF air strike. "He was a central figure in the PIJ, initiated and commanded on many attacks on Israel before and during the war," the IDF said.
The slain PIJ commander coordinated operations for the Islamist faction in the northern section of the Strip and was in contact with the group's leadership abroad.
2 View gallery
IDF photo of slain PIJ commander Mamdouh Lolo IDF photo of slain PIJ commander Mamdouh Lolo
IDF photo of slain PIJ commander Mamdouh Lolo
(Photo: IDF)
His targeted killing was carried out by the military in coordination with the Shin Bet.

2 View gallery
Military targets PIJ commander Mamdouh Lolo Military targets PIJ commander Mamdouh Lolo
Military targets PIJ commander Mamdouh Lolo
(Photo: Screenshot)
"He was a central figure in the PIJ, initiated and commanded on many attacks on Israel before and during the war," the IDF said.
