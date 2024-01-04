British Ambrey says vessel boarded by armed group off Somalia

British maritime security firm Ambrey said on Thursday that a Liberia-flagged bulk carrier had reportedly been boarded by armed individuals 458 metres southeast of Eyl, Somalia. The vessel was destined for Khalifa bin Salman in Bahrain, according to Ambrey's statement.

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>

Read more:

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron said earlier that attacks on cargo vessels in Red Sea shipping lanes have to stop otherwise international action will be taken.

2 View gallery David Cameron ( Photo: Alexander Ermochenko / Reuters )

Recent attacks by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis have drawn international condemnation, with Britain, the United States and others issuing a joint statement on Wednesday warning that there would be consequences to any further attacks.

Houthis, who control much of Yemen including the capital, have since October attacked commercial vessels in the Red Sea. They say the vessels have Israeli links or are sailing to Israel and they are acting in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

"This is illegal. It's not to do with Gaza, it's not to do with Israel. This is about the freedom of navigation. This is about the ability of ships to carry their cargo," he told reporters during a trip to Kosovo.

"The world economy, every economy, will suffer if ships keep coming under attack in this illegal and unacceptable way. And these attacks need to stop or actions will be taken."

2 View gallery Houthi rebels board a cargo ship in the Red Sea earlier in the year