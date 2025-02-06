Was the fatal Gaza crane collapse preventable?

Two IDF soldiers were killed and eight others injured when a military crane collapsed in the northern section of the newly established buffer zone inside Gaza overnight Thursday, the IDF said. The incident occurred during a cease-fire and is being investigated as a possible severe operational failure.

The victims were identified as Sergeant First Class (res.) Nadav Cohen, 21, from Beit Hanan, and Staff Sgt. Nachman Refael Ben Ami, 20, from Eilat—both members of the Golani Brigade ’s 51st Battalion. The collapse occurred as strong winds and stormy weather swept through the region, with one soldier remaining in critical condition.

7 View gallery The crane collapsed on top of the soldiers' tent in the Gaza buffer zone

The soldiers were inside a tent when the operational crane, commonly used by the IDF to mount surveillance cameras and communication antennas, collapsed due to high winds. Despite advance warnings of severe weather, the military only halted the use of cranes in Gaza and nearby Israeli bases after the fatal accident.

According to initial reports, the crane had been deployed at a temporary outpost in the buffer zone, several hundred yards from the Gaza-Israel border near Kibbutz Kfar Aza. Witnesses reported no prior signs of instability before a sudden gust of wind caused it to topple onto the soldiers’ tent. Unlike other outposts in the area, the soldiers were not housed in reinforced structures.

The accident occurred around midnight, with winds recorded at approximately 60 km/h (37 mph) along the southern coastal plain, according to Israel’s meteorological service. While the IDF had taken weather precautions for its troops, the decision not to retract the cranes despite the risk of collapse is now a key focus of the investigation, along with how the equipment was secured. Military cranes play a crucial role in providing surveillance coverage for forces operating beyond the ridgeline in the buffer zone.

A first responder at the scene described the effort to extract one of the fallen soldiers. “We arrived at 12:10 a.m. after receiving reports of a soldier trapped under an overturned crane platform. When we got there, we realized he was likely already dead. The crane, which was extremely heavy, had crushed the soldiers’ tent. A military engineering vehicle was called in to lift it, and it took about five minutes to recover the body,” the rescuer told Ynet.

'We truly thought it was behind us'

Nadav Cohen was laid to rest Thursday in the cemetery of Beit Hanan, the small moshav near Ness Ziona where he grew up. He is survived by his parents, Shai and Osnat, and his younger sisters, Roni and Maya.

7 View gallery Sergeant First Class (res.) Nadav Cohen ( Photo: IDF )

Cohen, who initially enlisted in the Egoz special forces unit before transferring to the Golani Brigade, completed his mandatory service just months ago and immediately volunteered for reserve duty.

“He had just finished his service with Golani, the brigade he loved so much,” his family said. “Without hesitation, out of a deep sense of duty and values, he volunteered to continue serving in the reserves alongside his friends.”

Family friend Zafrir Negbi recounted how Cohen had fought throughout the war, including during Hamas’ October 7 attack on southern Israel. That morning, Cohen was at home on leave but quickly mobilized with his battalion to Kibbutz Kisufim near the Gaza border.

7 View gallery Flag procession for the funeral of Sergeant First Class (res.) Nadav Cohen in Moshav Beit Hanan ( Photo: Meir Turgeman )

“He was at home when he started getting messages about what was happening in the south,” Negbi said. Cohen joined his battalion commander, Lt. Col. Meir Ohayon, and together they drove to Kisufim. “He fought there for hours and was hit by two bullets that stopped in his vest—he survived by a miracle.”

Cohen later served on the Lebanese front before returning to Gaza in recent weeks. “We thought things had calmed down with the cease-fire, and then came the devastating news—Nadav was killed by a falling crane,” Negbi said. “He survived everything in this war. He thought it was finally over, that he could rest. And then, this tragic accident happened.”

Cohen’s uncle, Amit Cohen, expressed the family’s grief in an interview with Ynet: “This shouldn’t have happened. We thought we were past the worst. On October 7, we were with him in Gaza, then in Lebanon, then back in Gaza. We truly thought it was behind us. And then this happened. It’s unbearable. Our firstborn, the eldest of our family in Beit Hanan, the first child born here—and now we’ve lost him. There is no way to fill this void. We are shattered.”

7 View gallery Cohen laid to rest ( Photo: Yuval Chen )

Family and friends described Cohen as a “brave, deeply rooted young man, full of life, with a big heart and a unique sense of humor.” His friends called him “the heart and soul of the group.”

Cohen studied at Gan Raveh Elementary School in Ayanot and later attended the regional high school in Givat Brenner. He is the 13th fallen soldier from his high school since the war began.

“We lost an incredible young man, full of life, smart and kind-hearted,” said Negbi. Mira Ben Ari, head of the Gan Raveh Regional Council, also mourned his passing: “The Beit Hanan community and the entire nation of Israel have lost one of their best sons today. Nadav was among our finest.”

'An angel, a symbol of heroism and devotion'

Ben Ami was laid to rest Thursday in the military section of the Eilat cemetery. He is survived by his parents, Asaf and Orit, and four siblings, Asher, Yaakov, Adele and Sarah.

7 View gallery Staff Sgt. Nachman Refael Ben Ami ( Photo: IDF )

Ben Ami was born in Safed and studied at the Belevav Shalem Yeshiva in Yeruham. His religious Zionist family moved to Eilat three years ago, after previously living in Arad for nearly a decade.

Determined to join the Golani Brigade, Ben Ami concealed pre-existing medical conditions that could have disqualified him from combat service. He also chose not to request an exemption based on his mother's battle with cancer, insisting on serving in a meaningful frontline role.

His family described him as a devoted son and brother, deeply committed to his faith and values. "Nachman Refael was a pure soul with a warm and loving heart and kind eyes," his sisters said. "He never complained or sought to ease his own burden, but always did everything to make life easier for others."

The family had moved to Eilat to fulfill their dream of living by the sea, which Nachman Refael loved. "Even in winter, he would go swimming," they recalled. His sister Adele emphasized his deep dedication to family, saying, "He wouldn’t want us to cry—he always ensured there was joy and positivity around him. He lived and walked like an angel."

7 View gallery Ben Ami with his parents ( Photo: Courtesy of the family )

Eilat Mayor Eli Lankri, who visited the family, praised Ben Ami as one of the city's finest sons. "He grew up with Torah values alongside a love for his people and his land. He fought bravely for our right to live in security. A whole nation mourns with you, sharing in the immense grief over your son, brother and grandson—a symbol of heroism and devotion."

The Belevav Shalem Yeshiva in Yeruham, where Ben Ami studied before enlisting, also paid tribute to him. Yeshiva dean Rabbi Yair Yaakobi said Ben Ami had "graduated with big dreams of living a meaningful life. He was loved by all, full of kindness, warmth and an enormous heart."

His former teacher, Rabbi Yoni Damest, described him as "a pure soul with exceptional talent." He added, "His humility and kindness made space for everyone around him. He never pretended—his sincerity and deep inner peace radiated outward, along with his genuine joy for life."