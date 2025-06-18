IAEA can’t verify location of Iran’s uranium stockpile, chief says

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said it's currently unable to verify the location of Iran’s highly enriched uranium stockpile—material close to weapons-grade purity—amid ongoing Israeli strikes on Iranian territory .

In an interview with Bloomberg, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said the agency’s inspectors are no longer able to access the site where the uranium is supposed to be stored, citing repeated attacks on the Isfahan nuclear complex and the broader disruption caused by war.

Isfahan nuclear sites after and before IDF strikes

Roughly 409 kilograms (902 pounds) of uranium enriched to near-weapons-grade levels—enough for about 10 nuclear warheads—were believed to be held at an underground facility in Isfahan under IAEA supervision. But with Iran warning it may relocate the stockpile if attacked, the agency no longer knows where it is.

“I’m not so sure,” Grossi said when asked by Bloomberg where Iran’s most sensitive uranium is now stored. “In a time of war, all nuclear sites are closed. No inspections, no normal activity can take place.” He confirmed Isfahan had been targeted repeatedly and that some buildings were damaged in the strikes.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi

Before the war, IAEA inspectors were visiting Iran’s nuclear sites more than once a day, according to the Bloomberg report. Since then, access has stopped. Grossi also noted that Iran has not informed the agency of any “special measures” it's taking to protect the uranium from Israeli attacks.

We haven’t been informed of anything in detail,” Grossi said. “We don’t know what these protective additional measures to be. Iran is aware that this stockpile needs to be there under constant IAEA supervision.”