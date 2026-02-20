Two killed, two seriously injured after car plunges off Highway 6

Two men in their mid-30s were killed overnight when their vehicle veered off Highway 6 and plunged into a ravine near Taibeh.
The crash was reported to Magen David Adom’s 101 emergency center in the Yarkon region at 12:41 a.m. Paramedics and medics who arrived at the scene found the vehicle overturned on its roof at the bottom of the embankment, with four people trapped inside.
Two of the men were unconscious, without pulse or breathing, and suffering from severe multi-system injuries. After medical examinations during complex rescue operations carried out by firefighters, paramedics pronounced them dead at the scene.
A man and a woman, also in their 30s, were seriously injured in the crash. Magen David Adom teams provided life-saving treatment and evacuated them to Meir Medical Center in Kfar Saba. Both were reported to be conscious but suffering from multi-system trauma.
Fire and Rescue Services said crews from the Sharon regional station used hydraulic tools to extricate the four occupants from the wreckage before transferring them to medical personnel.
ZAKA volunteers from the Sharon district were operating at the scene to handle the victims with dignity and collect remains.
Police are investigating the circumstances of the crash.