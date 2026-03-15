Iranians celebrate strikes on regime but fear war’s consequences, dissident says

The people of Iran are overjoyed when Israel and the United States attack the regime, according to Khosro Isfahani, research director at the National Union for Democracy in Iran.
He said that the reaction on the ground has been “absolute joy and celebration” in response to these strikes. On the first day, when Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed, women took to the streets, removed their hijabs and danced until dawn.
However, he said that, like in every war, there are harsher moments and people are scared.
“We need to fight this regime that has taken the Iranian nation hostage for five decades,” Khosro said. “Many people hesitate to call this conflict a war, but it is a war. It is a war that started five decades ago when the Islamic Republic was created. Iranians and Israelis have been on the front line of this war against this Islamist fascist state.”
Watch the full interview: