The people of Iran are overjoyed when Israel and the United States attack the regime, according to Khosro Isfahani, research director at the National Union for Democracy in Iran.

The people of Iran are overjoyed when Israel and the United States attack the regime, according to Khosro Isfahani, research director at the National Union for Democracy in Iran.

The people of Iran are overjoyed when Israel and the United States attack the regime, according to Khosro Isfahani, research director at the National Union for Democracy in Iran.

He said that the reaction on the ground has been “absolute joy and celebration” in response to these strikes. On the first day, when Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed, women took to the streets, removed their hijabs and danced until dawn.

He said that the reaction on the ground has been “absolute joy and celebration” in response to these strikes. On the first day, when Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed, women took to the streets, removed their hijabs and danced until dawn.

He said that the reaction on the ground has been “absolute joy and celebration” in response to these strikes. On the first day, when Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed, women took to the streets, removed their hijabs and danced until dawn.

However, he said that, like in every war, there are harsher moments and people are scared.

However, he said that, like in every war, there are harsher moments and people are scared.

However, he said that, like in every war, there are harsher moments and people are scared.