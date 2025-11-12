Verifying Iran's enriched uranium stock is 'long overdue', IAEA report says

The IAEA's own guidelines stipulate that it should verify a country's stock of highly enriched uranium, such as the material enriched to up to 60% purity in Iran, a short step from the roughly 90% of weapons grade, every month. The IAEA has been calling on Iran for months to say what happened to the stock and let inspections fully resume quickly. The two sides announced an agreement in Cairo in September that was supposed to pave the way for a full resumption but progress has been limited, and Iran now says that agreement is void.