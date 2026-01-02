New York swears in Zohran Mamdani as mayor as Israeli critics protest nearby

Despite freezing weather and a public holiday in the United States, thousands of New Yorkers flooded the streets of lower Manhattan on New Year’s Day for the inauguration of the city’s new mayor, Zohran Mamdani. Wrapped in winter coats and wool hats, and in some cases keffiyehs, they stood for hours in a line stretching more than ten blocks to take part in what many viewed as a historic moment.

The temperature hovered around minus 3 degrees Celsius, yet neither the cold nor the likely hangovers from New Year’s Eve celebrations kept the crowd at home. For many, the inauguration marked a milestone in the city’s history, and they wanted to witness it firsthand.

NY residents in downtown Manhattan for the inauguration Zohran Mamdani ( Video: Amir Bogen )

Mamdani, 34, is widely seen as an unconventional figure in both municipal and national politics, and his first day in office reflected that reputation. Shortly after midnight, he officially became New York City’s 112th mayor after being sworn in on the Quran during a small, late night ceremony held in an abandoned subway station near City Hall. The event was broadcast live online, and in some bars across the city, New Year’s Eve parties paused so patrons could watch and celebrate together.

Several hours later, in the early afternoon, Mamdani returned to City Hall, this time above ground, for his public inauguration. Breaking with long standing protocol, the ceremony was opened to the general public and framed as a street celebration. The decision required heightened police presence and led to the closure of multiple streets around City Hall. Despite the logistical challenges, large crowds gathered to hear the mayor’s first public address.

3 View gallery sworn in on the Quran during a small, late night ceremony ( Photo: Amir Hamja/ Reuters )

The traditional swearing-in ceremony took place on the steps of City Hall and opened with remarks by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a leading figure in the progressive wing of the Democratic Party and a political ally of Mamdani. “We have chosen to make a new future for all of us. We have chosen a mayor who is relentlessly dedicated to make life not just possible but aspirational for working people,” she said. “We have chosen that over the distractions of bigotry and the barbarism of extreme inequality.”

( Video: Reuters )

Mark Levine, the city comptroller, was sworn in next, followed by Public Advocate Jumaane Williams. The event then reached its peak when Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont took the stage, praised Mamdani’s campaign and invited him to be sworn in before the crowd. Sanders lauded Mamdani’s victory over independent candidate Andrew Cuomo, the former New York governor who had the backing of President Donald Trump. “You took on the president of the United States and some enormously wealthy oligarchs, and you defeated them in the biggest political upset in modern American history,” Sanders said.

3 View gallery NY residents in downtown Manhattan for the inauguration Zohran Mamdani ( Photo: Amir Bogen )

After taking the oath alongside his wife, Rama Duwaji, and New York State Attorney General Letitia James, Mamdani delivered his inaugural speech, pledging to change how the city is governed. “The only expectation I seek to reset is that of small expectations. Beginning today, we will govern expansively and audaciously,” he said. “No longer will City Hall hesitate to use its powers to improve New Yorkers’ lives.”

He called on all city residents, including Jews and Muslims, to unite in a shared struggle for freedom and equality, and asked for support in future political battles he said he intends to wage against the New York State political establishment, the federal administration and the city’s wealthy elites, whom he plans to target through new tax policies. “I will not abandon my ideals for fear of being called radical,” he said.

3 View gallery A small group of Israeli protesters making their presence felt ( Photo: Amir Bogen )

While thousands of supporters from across the city celebrated, a small group of Israeli protesters gathered at one corner of the area in an effort to make their presence felt and to challenge progressive supporters, some of whom are openly pro-Palestinian and echo Mamdani’s criticism of the Israeli government. Aside from verbal taunts, no clashes were reported.

During Mamdani’s speech, which did not directly address Israel, the crowd erupted in applause when he praised the Palestinian diaspora community in Brooklyn’s Bay Ridge neighborhood. He also made a point of acknowledging the city’s Jewish residents, recalling that as a Muslim teenager he would go out for bagels and lox on Sundays. The gestures, however, appeared to do little to sway the Israeli protesters.