'I Heard Hebrew and couldn't believe it’: Gaza tunnel search turns into hostage rescue

Farhan Alkadi, an Israeli hostage, was rescued on Tuesday from a Hamas tunnel in southern Gaza during an IDF operation, the New York Times reported, citing two senior Israeli officials.

A team led by Shayetet 13 was searching the tunnel network for Hamas terrorists when they unexpectedly found Alkadi alone, unguarded, about 20 meters (65 feet) underground. The rescue operation did not involve any combat.

5 View gallery Farhan Alkadi (right) with family in the hospital after his rescue from Gaza ( Photo: GPO )

Initially, the soldiers feared Alkadi might be a Hamas operative but quickly realized he was an Israeli hostage. He appeared weak and malnourished, unable to climb out of the tunnel on his own, according to a source who spoke with The Times.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu congratulated Alkadi on his release, assuring him that the entire nation of Israel is moved by his freedom and reaffirming his commitment to bringing all hostages home.

He responded, "I’m happy too; I’ve been waiting for this moment. I swear to you, Abu Yair, my two children are here. I thank you for your work, which has allowed me to see my family and be here. You truly did sacred work, sacred work. There are still others waiting." Alkadi invited him to visit, and Netanyahu replied, "I want you to embrace your family, and I want you to know that all of Israel embraces you, and we will bring the others home too."

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant praised the operation, calling it part of the IDF's determined efforts to achieve all the war's objectives.

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Col. Herzi Halevi highlighted the courage and determination of the IDF and Shin Bet forces in their ongoing efforts to rescue all hostages. President Isaac Herzog also welcomed the news, celebrating Alkadi’s return as a moment of joy for the entire nation.

Farhan thanked the president, saying, "I am grateful to the State of Israel and the army for coming. People are suffering there. Do everything possible to bring them home. Work around the clock, don’t sleep, to ensure their return. The suffering is unimaginable. Suddenly, I heard someone speaking Hebrew outside the door—I couldn’t believe it, I just couldn’t believe it."

5 View gallery First knafeh after captivity

President Herzog responded, "You went through hell there, I understand. The most important thing is to bring everyone back. Thank God you’ve returned. There are still so many brothers and sisters there, and we want all of them back home."

Alkadi reunited with his family at Soroka Medical Center, where he made a simple request to his son: bring him knafeh, his favorite dessert. His son quickly obliged, returning with the treat from a nearby sweet shop. Alkadi’s cousin, Faiz Sana, expressed shock at the amount of weight he had lost during his captivity, saying, "He’s changed, losing at least 20 kilograms."

Alkadi, who had been held in darkness for much of his time in the tunnel, shared little about his ordeal, noting only that he spent long periods alone with his captors. Former Rahat Mayor Ata Abu Medigam, who visited Alkadi at the hospital, recounted the harsh conditions he endured, including nearly eight months without seeing sunlight. "He would check if his eyes were still functioning," Abu Medigam said, adding that Alkadi spoke of a fellow hostage who died beside him after two months.

Slow, methodical tunnel operations

The rescue operation, conducted by IDF and Shin Bet forces, took place in a complex network of tunnels suspected of housing hostages, terrorists and explosives. Although there was no specific intelligence indicating Alkadi's presence, soldiers proceeded with extreme caution, anticipating the possibility of hostages. Alkadi was found alone in a chamber shortly after being abandoned by his captors. The operation was slow and deliberate, due to the presence of blast doors and the potential for hidden explosives.

5 View gallery Alkadi's rescue ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

5 View gallery ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

5 View gallery ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

Alkadi, a resident of Kafr Qara near Rahat, was kidnapped on October 7 while working as a security guard at Kibbutz Magen near Gaza. He is the eighth hostage to be rescued alive since the war began. The IDF and Shin Bet have said that 108 hostages remain in Hamas captivity, with many feared dead.

IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari credited Alkadi's rescue to precise intelligence but provided few additional details, citing the need to protect ongoing efforts. He emphasized the importance of maintaining operational secrecy to ensure the safety of both hostages and military personnel.

Alkadi is in stable condition and undergoing further medical evaluation, while his family is being supported by the IDF.