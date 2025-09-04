Gaza boy reported killed by IDF found alive, safely evacuated with mother

A young Gazan boy who was reported killed by the IDF in May has been found alive and safely extracted from the Gaza Strip with his mother, Fox News reported Thursday. The boy, eight-year-old Abdul Rahim Muhammad Hamdene—known as "Abboud"—was mistakenly referred to as "Amir" in earlier reports.

, which led the search, confirmed to Fox News that Abboud and his mother, Najlaa, were relocated to a secure location. In an interview conducted through a GHF translator prior to their extraction, Abboud told Fox News, “Outside the Gaza Strip is nice.” His mother said, “My son and I suffered a lot, but thank God. I just want him to live in peace. I am grateful to everyone who helped us.”

The confusion over the boy’s fate began with reports from Anthony Aguilar, a former U.S. Army officer and contractor for GHF, who told Fox News that he witnessed the boy being shot near a GHF aid distribution site on May 28. Aguilar, a retired Green Beret, said he saw Abboud holding food bags and thanked him with a kiss on the hand before the alleged shooting. However, Aguilar’s accounts of the location changed repeatedly, citing three different GHF distribution sites.

