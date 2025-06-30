Sale of F-35 aircraft parts to Israel is legal, UK Supreme Court rules

UK Supreme Court ruled Monday that the British government's decision to allow the export of F-35 fighter jet components to Israel was legal, despite the government's confirmation that Israel may be using them in Gaza in violation of international humanitarian law.

The case was brought by human rights groups in collaboration with Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International and Oxfam. The judges ruled that the courts should not interfere in a “sensitive political issue” and that it was better to leave the matter to ministers and parliament. The judges said the case concerned a “much more focused issue” than the carve-out of F-35 parts from a UK arms export ban imposed last September.

