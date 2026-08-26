Prince Harry and Meghan Markle return to UK with children after nearly seven years

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle returned to Britain on Wednesday with their two children, marking the family’s first move back to the UK together in six years and eight months.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex landed at Birmingham Airport with Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5. According to reports, the family will live in a privately owned residence outside London rather than on a royal estate.
Their children have already been enrolled in British schools and are expected to begin classes next week.
News of the move emerged last week, when reports said Harry and Meghan had decided to return to Britain. King Charles, Harry’s father, was reportedly informed only a few days before the decision became public.
The return comes as the couple explores what sources have described as a “private-plus” royal role: remaining private citizens while occasionally appearing alongside working members of the royal family at public or family events.
“This is the ideal scenario for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex,” a source close to the couple said.
Any such arrangement, however, would require agreement from other senior royals, particularly Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, whose relationship with Harry and Meghan has remained strained.
“All sides have to agree on a framework for ‘private-plus royals,’” the source said. “They would need to be much more ‘private’ than ‘working,’ appearing at family events such as Christmas at Sandringham.”
The source added that securing William and Catherine’s support could prove difficult. “It requires William and Kate to say, ‘Yes, please,’ and how on earth is that supposed to happen? Just saying it out loud sounds unlikely.”
The move also comes amid reports that Meghan had been in advanced talks to appear in the third season of “The Gentlemen.” Those discussions were reportedly dropped following criticism surrounding the proposed role.
Harry and Meghan stepped back from official royal duties in 2020 and moved to North America, eventually settling in California. Their return to Britain with Archie and Lilibet signals a significant shift after years of distance from the royal family and repeated public tensions with senior members of the monarchy.