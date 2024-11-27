IDF says destroyed 'most strategic' Hezbollah missile production site

The IDF announced Wednesday that it bombed a Hezbollah missile production site in Lebanon’s Bekaa Valley shortly before the cease-fire went into effect.

IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari described the site as Hezbollah’s largest precision-guided missile production facility, located in an underground compound near the Syrian border.

IDF destroys Hezbollah missile production facility ( Video: IDF )

2 View gallery Hezbollah's largest precision-guided missile production site ( Illustration: IDF )

"Due to its proximity, the site was a central point through which thousands of weapons components and even terrorist operatives were smuggled from Syria and Lebanon," the military said in a statement.

The IDF also struck areas near the facility, including a key compound used by Hezbollah’s elite Radwan forces for training exercises aimed at an invasion of northern Israel.

"Hezbollah's production capacity in Lebanon has increased over the past decade with Iranian support as a mechanism for arming the terrorist organization with precision-guided missiles, after several attempts made by Iran to smuggle missiles to Hezbollah were thwarted by Israel," the IDF said.

2 View gallery Hezbollah's precision-guided missile production process ( Illustration: IDF )

D model of Hezbollah's largest missile production site in the Beqaa Valley

"As part of this effort, several production sites were established throughout Lebanon, which centered upon the site that was struck on Tuesday."

The military claimed Iranian operatives worked alongside Hezbollah at the site, aiding in its construction and operation. "This is Hezbollah's most strategic missile production infrastructure in Lebanon that was struck during the war. The strike was made possible following precise intelligence that was collected and built over the years," the military added.