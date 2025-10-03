Trump: Hamas ready for peace, Israel must halt Gaza strikes immediately

After Hamas conveyed its response to mediators, U.S. President Donald Trump wrote overnight Friday on his Truth Social platform: “Based on the statement just issued by Hamas, I believe they are ready for lasting peace.”

He added: “Israel must immediately stop the bombings in Gaza so we can release the hostages safely and quickly. Right now, it is too dangerous to do so. We are already in discussions on details that have yet to be resolved. This is not just about Gaza, it is about peace in the Middle East, which we have wanted for a very long time.”

Following Trump’s post, the White House amplified his words on X, posting them alongside the caption “Peace in the Middle East.”

Regional reactions

After the statements from Hamas and Trump, both Qatar and Egypt issued separate declarations welcoming Hamas’ message.

Egypt’s Foreign Ministry said: “Egypt expresses appreciation for Hamas’ statement, which reflects the commitment of the movement and all factions to preventing bloodshed among the Palestinian people. We hope this positive development will lead to the commitment of all parties to implementing Trump’s plan and ending the war in Gaza. We look forward to starting negotiations on the details and mechanisms necessary to implement Trump’s vision.”

Qatar’s Foreign Ministry said: “Qatar welcomes Hamas’ announcement of its acceptance of President Trump’s proposal to end the war in Gaza. We affirm our support for Trump’s call for an immediate cease-fire to facilitate the release of hostages. We have begun working with our mediation partners to complete discussions on the plan to ensure the war’s end.”

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid also responded, writing on X: “President Trump is right that there is an unprecedented opportunity here to free the hostages and end the war. Israel must announce that it is joining the Trump-led talks to finalize the remaining details of the deal. I have informed the U.S. administration that Netanyahu has the political backing to continue with this move.”

Israel’s position

For now, Israel has not issued an official response, but officials are analyzing Hamas’ reply. The expectation had been that Hamas would not flatly reject Trump’s plan, but instead present a long list of reservations.

Israeli officials involved in the talks said “there is something to work with” in Hamas’ answer. Israel is expected to send a negotiation team to Doha, and possibly a higher-level delegation, given that the talks involve the release of all hostages and an end to the war.

Hamas’ answer: yes to talks, not yes to the plan

Hamas has agreed to enter negotiations, but it did not commit to disarming or demilitarization. The group said it would release the hostages but rejected the timeline set by Trump and opposed an international-Arab control mechanism. Its reply also omitted any acceptance of an Israeli presence in Gaza.

Effectively, Hamas rejected most of Trump’s conditions while keeping the door open to negotiations so as not to be seen as refusing outright.

Between the lines, Hamas praised international efforts, including Trump’s, but drew red lines: ending the war in Gaza, releasing Palestinian prisoners and bodies in exchange for hostages, lifting the blockade, allowing humanitarian aid, and rejecting any displacement of residents. Hamas also expressed openness to handing civilian administration of Gaza to a nonpartisan Palestinian technocratic body backed by Arab states, while retaining its own role in the national struggle—contradicting Trump’s plan.

There was no mention of the proposed peace council or pan-Arab committee. Hamas also insisted it remain in Gaza.