Netanyahu pushing for months-long campaign against remaining Hamas strongholds, official says

"The intention is to conquer Gaza," an Israeli official said on Wednesday, ahead of the Security Cabinet meeting scheduled for the next day, to decide on Israel's next move in the war.
According to reports, the military offensive on Gaza City and the surrounding refugee camps in the center of the enclave is expected to last for months. Israel will push the civilian population out of the area and direct them to the south, in an effort to prompt them to leave.
Earlier, the IDF posted warnings for the civilians in Gaza City's Zeitoun neighborhood to head south to the humanitarian zone in Al-Mawasi.
After holding consultations with security officials on Tuesday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu signaled Israel was moving toward a full military takeover of Gaza despite continuing U.S. efforts to negotiate a comprehensive hostage deal and strong opposition from IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir.
Following the meeting, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement that Zamir presented options for the next stage of the Gaza campaign. "The IDF is prepared to carry out any decision reached by the Security Cabinet," the statement read.
Zamir repeated his warnings about the dangers of a Gaza takeover, notably the risk to the lives of the hostages and troop fatigue after nearly two years of war.
The military chief proposed options, including a siege on Gaza City and the central camps, but Netanyahu argued that the current approach has failed to secure the release of the hostages who may not survive much longer under the harsh conditions of their captivity and reiterated his intention to achieve his war objectives, which include the dismantling of Hamas' military and governing capabilities.
U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to announce a plan to provide humanitarian aid to Gaza later in the evening, and potentially significantly shift the situation on the ground, according to the official.
The Security Cabinet convened at 6 p.m. on Thursday, and Netanyahu's proposal was likely to receive majority support after he was reportedly given a green light from the Trump administration.
According to the official, Hamas is expected to reject Israel's demand for the full demilitarization of Gaza, dismantling of Hamas and its leaders to be exiled. Israel's insistence on an offensive on the remaining Hamas strongholds in Gaza would include areas where hostages are believed to be held.