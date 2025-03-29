Trump warns Iran of decisive US measures in newly revealed letter

U.S. President Donald Trump's letter to Iran was revealed on Saturday by Sky News Arabic. The president wrote that the United States would not stand by in the face of Iranian threats to America or its allies.
The newly revealed correspondence, sent to the Iranians earlier this month, showed the president began his message by extending his hand to Tehran and offering peaceful relations, the ending of sanctions and a clean slate.
But the letter also contained a warning. He said that if Iran chooses to reject the hand extended to it and opts for escalation, continued support for terror groups and military escapades, it would be met by a quick and forceful response.
He went on to say that peace was not weakness but a choice made by strong people. The Iranian people deserve a better future," Trump wrote.
"Our policy remains not to engage in direct talks with the U.S. due to its maximum pressure campaign and military threats," Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in response.
Iran warned it would respond militarily to any American or Israeli aggression after the United States significantly reinforced its military presence at a base on an island in the Indian Ocean, located near Yemen and Iran.
According to reports, at least five B-2 stealth bombers have recently arrived at the remote Diego Garcia base in the Indian Ocean, with additional bombers en route. While the island is a British territory, the U.S. operates military facilities there. In the past, American aircraft have launched strikes from Diego Garcia against targets in Afghanistan and Iraq.