Does Donald Trump deserve the Nobel Peace Prize?

“If there is anybody on Earth who deserves [the Nobel Peace Prize], it is U.S. President Donald Trump,” said Yigal Marcus, president of Republicans Overseas Israel.

“Who else has worked so hard to bring peace to many, many regions of the world?” Marcus asked on a recent episode of ILTV’s Daily News.

He added that there were previous presidents, such as former U.S. President Barack Obama, who “won it for absolutely nothing.”

“I hope people will put their personal feelings aside for him and realize just how influential he's been in the very short time that he's been in office,” Marcus concluded.

Watch the full interview: