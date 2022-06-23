Israeli embassy in Kyiv reopens for first time since Russian invasion

The Israeli Embassy in Kyiv reopened this week for the first time since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine in late February.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

Israeli envoy Michael Brodsky said that "Israeli diplomatic presence in Kyiv is very important to us and is another sign of Israel's support of Ukraine."

2 View gallery The Israeli Embassy in Kyiv ( Photo: Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine )

The Foreign Ministry said that consular services in Kyiv and Lviv will be available intermittently and on a reservation basis. Over 80 people have already received service from the staff in Kyiv, it said in a statement.

The staff of the Israeli mission in the Ukrainian capital left the city before the outset of the conflict four months ago moved its operations to the city of Lviv in western Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is scheduled to give a speech to the Hebrew University in Jerusalem via video link, his second adress to the Israeli public after his speech in the Knesset in March .

2 View gallery Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky ( Photo: EPA )

After weeks of relative calm around Ukraine's second-largest city Kharkiv, fighting resumed in the area. On Tuesday, 15 people were killed in Russian shelling there.