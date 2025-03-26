Trump's pick for Israel envoy says Palestinians should have a state, elsewhere

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee , picked to be the next U.S. ambassador to Israel , said on Tuesday that an Israeli and Palestinian state cannot exist one on top of the other. "A Palestinian state should be created elsewhere in the larger Arab world, although those who wish to stay should not be forced out," he said. Huckabee spoke at a contentious confirmation hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. He was questioned about his opposition to a Palestinian state, his evangelical beliefs, and his stance on Israeli annexation of the West Bank.

The event was repeatedly interrupted by pro-Palestinian activists before being removed from the chamber. Huckabee, known for his strong support of Israel and opposition to a two-state solution, sought to distance himself from his past comments, emphasizing that his role would be to implement President Donald Trump's policies.

"I'm not here to defend my personal views," Huckabee said in his opening statement. "I'm here to represent the policies of the president."

Democratic senators pressed Huckabee on his past remarks advocating for the annexation of the West Bank. Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., asked whether it was acceptable for Jewish settlers to push Palestinians off their land. "The law must be followed," Huckabee said. "Stealing land is not acceptable, but purchasing land is."

Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., highlighted the urgency of securing the release of hostages held by Hamas, particularly Edan Alexander, the sole living American hostage from Booker's home state.

"This would not be one of my most important priorities," Huckabee responded. "It would be the most important priority. Every hostage should already be home—the only reason they are not is because of Hamas."

Republican senators praised Huckabee for his support of Israel and his alignment with the Trump administration's policies, including the expansion of the Abraham Accords. Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., asked about the importance of normalization between Israel and Saudi Arabia.

"It would be astonishing and incredible to see former enemies become partners in peace," Huckabee said, adding that President Trump views this as a priority.

Concerns over Iran's nuclear ambitions and its support for terrorist groups were also a focal point of the hearing. Huckabee asserted that "if Israel falls, the U.S. would be next," emphasizing the need to maintain a tough stance on Iran.

Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., challenged Huckabee on Israel's use of 2,000-pound bombs in Gaza and its restriction of humanitarian aid. Huckabee denied that Israel was withholding aid, stating, "Seven hundred trucks are going into Gaza every day."

Huckabee also faced questions on whether the Leahy Law, which prohibits U.S. aid to foreign military units committing human rights violations, should apply to individual Israel Defense Forces members.

"That would be up to the president and the secretary of state," he said.

The hearing also included testimony from two other nominees: Reed Rubinstein, nominated to be the State Department's legal adviser, and Kevin Cabrera, nominated to be U.S. ambassador to Panama. Rubinstein faced scrutiny over past comments suggesting that the Obama and Biden administrations sought to undermine the Israeli government.

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., condemned those statements, saying, "There is no conspiracy to overthrow the government of Israel."

Despite Democratic opposition, Huckabee's nomination is expected to advance, with Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., likely to be the only Democrat supporting his confirmation.