Explosions reported in Iran as Oman pushes long-term Hormuz deal

Explosions were heard Tuesday afternoon near the Iranian port city of Bandar Abbas, following overnight U.S. strikes that led to Iranian attacks across the Gulf and in Jordan.

At the same time, Oman, located on the opposite side of the Strait of Hormuz, said complex talks were underway on a long-term arrangement to guarantee freedom of navigation through the strategic waterway.

Omani Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi said Muscat was working with Iran and the international community to reach an agreement.

“We bear responsibility for working with Iran and the international community to reach an arrangement,” he said. “The gravest threats to Gulf security do not come from within the region, but from decisions and actions taken outside it, especially in Tel Aviv.”

He added that ties with the United States must be reorganized to fit “the strategic reality revealed by the war.” “The war was a disaster and failed to achieve all its objectives,” al-Busaidi said.

U.S. Central Command said early Tuesday that it had completed another wave of strikes against Iran after a mission lasting about five hours. “U.S. forces successfully struck military targets across Iran, including Bushehr, Chabahar, Jask, Konarak, Abu Musa and Bandar Abbas, to further degrade Iran’s ability to attack commercial vessels,” CENTCOM said.

The U.S. military said its forces used precision munitions against Iranian coastal defense systems, missile and drone sites and maritime capabilities. “More than 50,000 U.S. service members are now deployed across the Middle East. U.S. forces remain vigilant, lethal and ready,” CENTCOM said.

It was the third consecutive night of U.S. strikes in Iran. At the start of the operation, the U.S. military said the strikes would continue to impose a heavy cost on Iranian forces and degrade their ability to attack innocent civilians and commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.

During the overnight strikes, U.S. President Donald Trump delivered a statement at the White House and said the operation was aimed at Iranian capabilities linked to the Strait of Hormuz. “We're taking out all of their capability for anything having to do with the strait,” Trump said. “I think a deal is possible.”