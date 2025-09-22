IDF kills deputy Hamas naval police commander as Gaza battles rage on multiple fronts

The IDF said it struck the Gaza City site used to launch rockets at Ashdod; In central Gaza, an airstrike killed Hamas naval police deputy commander, as fighting continues in Khan Younis and Rafah

Yoav Zitun|
The IDF said Monday it killed the deputy commander of Hamas’ naval police, Iyad Abu Yusuf, in a precision strike in central Gaza, as heavy fighting continued across the strip under Operation Gideon’s Chariots II.
According to the IDF, the 162nd Division struck the Gaza City building from which terrorists launched two rockets at Ashdod on Sunday. The attack, carried out by the 215th Fire Brigade, also eliminated about 15 Hamas terrorists near Israeli troops and destroyed military infrastructure.
Israeli naval forces eliminate Hamas' naval police commander
(Video: IDF)
The 98th Division forces are also operating in Gaza City, conducting raids and eliminating terrorists. The IDF said an airstrike guided by division fire control units hit a weapons production facility, while another strike killed a terror cell that posed an immediate threat to troops.
4 View gallery
פעילות כוחות צה"ל בעזהפעילות כוחות צה"ל בעזה
IDF forces in Gaza
(Photo: IDF)
In southern Gaza, the 143rd Division troops identified terrorists inside a Hamas military compound in Khan Younis and Rafah. Air force aircraft struck the site, killing those inside.
4 View gallery
פעילות כוחות צה"ל בעזהפעילות כוחות צה"ל בעזה
(Photo: IDF)
The IDF said the targeted killing of Abu Yusuf was carried out with intelligence support from the navy and the military Intelligence Directorate. Abu Yusuf, it said, took part in the October 7 Hamas assault, planned ambushes against IDF forces and oversaw the protection of Hamas assets in Gaza.
A strike on a Hamas weapons production facility in Gaza
(Video: IDF)
“His elimination is a significant blow to Hamas’ naval police, which gathers intelligence on our forces and enforces maritime control on behalf of Hamas’ military wing,” the IDF spokesperson said.
4 View gallery
פעילות כוחות צה"ל בעזהפעילות כוחות צה"ל בעזה
(Photo: IDF)
Since the launch of Operation Gideon’s Chariots II, the Israeli navy has focused on dismantling Hamas’ naval police infrastructure and personnel, working in close coordination with maneuvering ground forces and the air force.
4 View gallery
תיעוד פעילות הלחימה של כוחות צה"ל, אוגדה 98 ברחבי העיר עזהתיעוד פעילות הלחימה של כוחות צה"ל, אוגדה 98 ברחבי העיר עזה
(Photo: IDF)
“Fighters from the navy’s 916th Flotilla are a key component in the ground maneuver in Gaza,” the IDF said. “They provide fire support from the sea and help close operational circles quickly with assets from sea, air and land.”
