Who can pressure Hamas in Gaza to relinquish the Israeli hostages?
According to Col. (Ret.) Miri Eisin of the International Institute for Counterterrorism at Reichman University, that is a core question that is tough to answer.
“Pressuring Hamas can come from Egypt, pressuring Hamas can come from their own people. But sadly, the United States does not pressure Hamas, meaning they don't have any kind of way to actually impact them,” Eisin said. “And even worse than that is that Hamas has two different voices. Hamas sitting in Qatar — they have one voice. Hamas sitting in the Gaza Strip, the ones holding the hostages, the ones who are the terror organization actively every single day.”
She added that she does not think even the Hamas leaders sitting in Qatar have any impact on Hamas in Gaza today.
