Who can pressure Hamas in Gaza to relinquish the Israeli hostages?

“Pressuring Hamas can come from Egypt, pressuring Hamas can come from their own people. But sadly, the United States does not pressure Hamas, meaning they don't have any kind of way to actually impact them,” Eisin said. “And even worse than that is that Hamas has two different voices. Hamas sitting in Qatar — they have one voice. Hamas sitting in the Gaza Strip, the ones holding the hostages, the ones who are the terror organization actively every single day.”