Trump gets to work: deportations and 'two genders only'

In his inauguration speech in Washington on Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump described himself as " saved by God to make America great again." Immediately after being sworn in, Trump began signing a wave of executive orders.
According to U.S.-based outlet ABC, he is also expected to announce pardons for some supporters prosecuted for the January 2021 riot in the Capitol. The report indicates that Trump will pardon those charged without violent offenses and commute sentences for others convicted of assaulting police officers during the unrest.
Trump plans to sign between 100 and 200 executive orders on Monday, many aimed at reversing decisions made by former U.S. president Joe Biden’s administration, which he criticized in his speech, referring to January 20, 2025, as "Liberation Day" for Americans.
“We now have a government that cannot manage even a simple crisis at home, while at the same time stumbling into a continuing catalog of catastrophic events abroad. It fails to protect our magnificent law-abiding American citizens but provides sanctuary and protection for dangerous criminals, many from prisons and mental institutions that have illegally entered our country from all over the world,” Trump said, targeting the outgoing administration.
The orders include measures to combat illegal immigration, repeal much of Biden’s energy and climate policies, limit transgender rights and designate drug cartels as "foreign terrorist organizations."
Trump also announced his intent to "declare a national emergency at our southern border," enabling federal funding for border wall construction without Congressional approval. He pledged to resume wall construction and halt refugee admissions, saying, “We will begin the process of returning millions and millions of criminal aliens back to the places from which they came.”
Trump plans to deploy troops to the Mexico border to "repel the disastrous invasion of our country," a move expected to face immediate legal challenges due to restrictions on using military forces domestically.
He also aims to sign an order denying citizenship to children born in the U.S. to undocumented immigrants, directly challenging the 14th Amendment. The measure, like others, is anticipated to spark lengthy legal battles.
On energy, Trump intends to declare a "national emergency," expediting approvals for pipelines and power plants. He will revoke Biden’s vehicle emissions and fuel efficiency standards, authorize additional oil and gas drilling on federal lands in Alaska and withdraw the U.S. from the Paris Climate Agreement once again.
One of the most controversial orders involves transgender rights. Trump declared, “The official policy of the United States government that there are only two genders: male and female.” His administration will end the federal diversity, equity and inclusion programs, bar transgender women from participating in women’s sports, prohibit transgender individuals from serving in the military and roll back protections for transgender inmates.
“After years and years of illegal and unconstitutional federal efforts to restrict free expression, I will also sign an executive order to immediately stop all government censorship and bring back free speech to America,” Trump added.
Trump also plans to reinstate an earlier order curtailing workplace diversity training programs, which Biden rescinded on his first day in office.
In his speech, Trump reiterated his desire to rename the Gulf of Mexico as the "Gulf of America" and to return the Panama Canal to U.S. control, though he did not outline how to achieve the latter.
