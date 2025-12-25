A space of life and memory honoring fallen reservist takes shape

Staff Sgt. (res.) Omer Bitan, who was killed by mortar fire in Nirim, grew up in Binyamina. His family is seeking to establish a memorial space in the town.
The family of Bitan — a reserve combat soldier and commander in the Givati Brigade's Tzabar Battalion — who was killed on October 14, 2023, by mortar fire at Kibbutz Nirim, is seeking to carry on his legacy by establishing a living memorial space in the town where he grew up, Binyamina.
“Omer was not only a fighter," his family shared. "He was a people person — someone who knew how to pause, truly listen, and make everyone standing in front of him feel that they belonged, always with a smile and an open heart. The memorial space we are creating is meant to be a space of life — an open place for meeting, learning, connection, and community, exactly in the way Omer lived.
"Inspired by his spirit, we choose to transform our longing into something living, present and good — for all of us. We invite you to be part of commemorating Omer: to join the crowdfunding campaign and help us create a place that continues to carry his light.”
The site is planned to be established in the Seven Species Garden in Binyamina and, according to the family’s donation request, will include: a shaded circular seating area to serve as an outdoor classroom for schools and kindergartens; a monument telling the story of Omer’s life; selected quotes from Omer that will continue to shine light for those who did not have the chance to know him; and an open space for sports, friendship, dialogue and learning for all residents of Binyamin.
Those wishing to donate and take part in establishing the memorial space can find the crowdfunding link below.