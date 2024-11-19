Israel proposes sanction relief for Assad, to stop flow of arms to Hezbollah, report

Lebanese paper says Strategic Affairs Minister raises possible lifting of sanctions from Russian and Syrian companies after meetings in Moscow

Lior Ben Ari, Itamar Eichner|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
weapons
U.S. Ambassador
Ron Dermer
Syria
Iran
Sanctions
Hezbollah
Bashar al-Assad
Israel proposed that some U.S. sanctions should be lifted from Syrian President Bashar Assad in exchange for his involvement in preventing the flow of arms to Hezbollah across the Syrian border with Lebanon, the Lebanese daily Al Jounhouria reported on Tuesday.
According to the paper, Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer raised the possibility of sanction relief to ensure Russian involvement in the effort to block the smuggling of arms from Syrian territory into neighboring Lebanon and block what has been termed the "Iranian highway," connecting the Dahieh in Beirut to Iran via Syria and Iraq.
3 View gallery
Hezbollah weapons seized by the IDF in LebanonHezbollah weapons seized by the IDF in Lebanon
Hezbollah weapons seized by the IDF in Lebanon
(Photo: Maya Alleruzzo / AP)
Dermer committed to request the Biden administration to freeze sanctions on Assad as well as Russian and Syrian companies. The idea was discussed during the first Trump term and may have come up now after his reelection.
3 View gallery
רון דרמר בביקור בארה"ברון דרמר בביקור בארה"ב
Ron Dermer
( Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / AFP)
3 View gallery
נשיא סוריה בשאר אסד נשיא רוסיה ולדימיר פוטין ביקור מוסקבהנשיא סוריה בשאר אסד נשיא רוסיה ולדימיר פוטין ביקור מוסקבה
Bashar al-Assad and Vladimir Putin
(Photo: Reuters)
IDF forces operate in South Lebanon
(IDF)

Dermer was in Moscow earlier in the month on a secret visit to try and promote the matter. Israeli officials said there was an understanding that Russia can influence Hezbollah, Syria and Iran and that Moscow was hoping for a cease-fire in the war in Lebanon.
The Wall Street Journal reported in an article on Tuesday that Russian-made weapons were found in by troops in Hezbollah's weapons stores in South Lebanon and that new, even recently produced weapons made in Russia were transferred through Syria recently and replace old Soviet-era armaments.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone:
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram >>
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""