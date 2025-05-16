Iranian operatives enlist Israeli teen online

Israel's Shin Bet security agency and the national police force said on Friday that Iranian espionage operatives contacted an Israeli teen and enlisted him to carry out missions in the service of Iran, for pay.
He was arrested earlier in the month and revealed to interrogators that he was approached online by Iranian terror operatives who instructed him to purchase a new cell phone and equip it with a dedicated app for encrypted communications.
The interrogation also revealed the missions the teen was sent on, which included leaving cash at specific locations, printing posters and photographing strategic installations. The handlers also suggested to the boy, a resident of the northern city of Afula, to meet with him during a trip abroad.
The suspect informed the authorities after he was approached by the Iranians, but continued to carry out their instructions, although their nefarious intentions toward Israel were known, the police said.
A security official urged parents to explain to their teenage children about the dangers from malicious actors online, if they are approached for information or to carry out tasks, for pay.