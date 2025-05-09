Protesters occupy Columbia library, injure security guards

Outrage at Columbia University as pro-Hamas agitators turn a place of learning into a scene of chaos.

COLUMBIA RIOTS ( ILTV )

On May 7, masked demonstrators stormed Butler Library during finals week, disrupting students preparing for exams.

The mob forcibly entered the library, injuring two public safety officers in the process. Once inside, they vandalized property, hung Palestinian flags, and declared the space a “liberated zone,” even scrawling “Columbia will burn” on a glass case.

University President Claire Shipman condemned the actions as “outrageous,” emphasizing that such disruptions violate university policies—especially during crucial academic periods.

In response to the escalating situation, the NYPD was called in to restore order. Approximately 75 protesters were arrested after refusing to comply with law enforcement directives.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that the visa statuses of foreign nationals involved in the incident would be reviewed, stating that “pro-Hamas thugs are no longer welcome in our great nation.”