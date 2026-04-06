Four IDF soldiers arrested over suspected spying for Iran

An escalation in Iran’s recruitment efforts inside Israel has emerged, with four active-duty IDF soldiers recently arrested on suspicion of spying for Iran, as authorities investigate what officials describe as another serious security case.

The soldiers have been in custody for several weeks, and the investigation remains ongoing. A court-imposed gag order limits publication of further details.

1 View gallery The four suspects are active-duty soldiers ( Photo: Shutterstock )

Authorities on Monday cleared for publication additional information from a separate case exposed last week, also described as exceptional in severity. According to a court statement, a joint investigation by the police’s Lahav 433 major crimes unit is examining “security-related aspects involving several suspects who allegedly provided various services to Iranian elements.”

As part of that investigation, suspects are believed to have acted at the request of Iranian operatives to manufacture explosives and conduct experiments with the materials they produced.

According to the suspicions, Israeli citizens carried out these activities during the ongoing war. Officials said the case represents a further escalation in espionage activity linked to Iran.

In a separate development, police and the Shin Bet security agency said a prosecutor’s declaration would be filed against a 21-year-old Jerusalem resident suspected of serious security offenses involving contact and espionage for Iranian intelligence.

The investigation found that in 2025, the suspect established contact with an Iranian intelligence operative via social media.

According to authorities, the suspect carried out a series of tasks, including gathering intelligence, documenting various locations across Israel and purchasing photographic equipment and other tools, while aware he was acting on behalf of a hostile actor.

He allegedly received payment in cryptocurrency.

Officials said the case highlights Iran’s methods of recruiting Israeli citizens online, using digital platforms to provide instructions and transfer funds through encrypted financial channels.