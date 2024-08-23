Harris at DNC: 'Israel must never again face the horror of October 7'

Kamala Harris' DNC speech ( Video: Reuters )





U.S. Vice President and presidential candidate Kamala Harris officially accepted the Democratic Party's nomination for the 2024 election on Friday. U.S. President Joe Biden's vice president concluded the Democratic National Convention with a 45-minute speech, which placed a strong emphasis on domestic and foreign policies and included relentless criticism of her opponent, Donald Trump.

In her speech at the party's convention in Chicago, Harris highlighted her background as a prosecutor, saying that she has always acted "for the people" and will continue to do so as president.

4 View gallery Kamala Harris ( Photo: AFP )

"I will be a President who unites us around our highest aspirations. A President who leads. And listens. Who is realistic. Practical. And has common sense. And always fights for the American people," Harris declared.

In one of her attacks on Trump, Harris said, "This election is not only the most important of our lives. It is one of the most important in the life of our nation. In many ways, Donald Trump is an unserious man.

“But the consequences of putting Donald Trump back in the White House are extremely serious. Consider not only the chaos and calamity when he was in office, but also the gravity of what has happened since he lost the last election. Donald Trump tried to throw away your votes.”

Harris reminded the millions watching her speech about the Capitol riots by Trump supporters on January 6, 2021, and Trump's criminal convictions, including being found liable for sexual assault.

4 View gallery Kamala Harris ( Photo: AFP )

"And consider what he intends to do if we give him power again," she said. "How he would use the immense powers of the presidency of the United States. Not to improve your life. Not to strengthen our national security. But to serve the only client he has ever had: Himself."

Harris knew her biggest challenge in the speech was to project strength and authority, as someone who wants to be president — and by extension, the U.S. military’s commander-in-chief.

She promised to maintain the U.S. military as the best and strongest in the world, to stand up to dictators and to continue defending Ukraine — but her most significant foreign policy statement addressed the war in Gaza.

"President Biden and I are working around the clock," Harris said, stressing, "Because now is the time to get a hostage deal and cease-fire done . Let me be clear: I will always stand up for Israel's right to defend itself and I will always ensure Israel has the ability to defend itself. Because the people of Israel must never again face the horror that the terrorist organization Hamas caused on October 7th. Including unspeakable sexual violence and the massacre of young people at a music festival. ”

4 View gallery Pro-Palestinian protest outside the convention ( Photo: JOHN MOORE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP )

Harris added, " At the same time, what has happened in Gaza over the past 10 months is devastating. So many innocent lives lost. Desperate, hungry people fleeing for safety, over and over again. The scale of suffering is heartbreaking. President Biden and I are working to end this war such that - Israel is secure - the hostages are released - the suffering in Gaza ends - and the Palestinian people can realize their right to dignity. Security. Freedom. And self-determination.”

Another significant part of Harris's speech focused on the issue of abortion, which is expected to be one of her major advantages in the presidential race. " Over the past two years, I have traveled across our country. And women have told me their stories. Husbands and fathers have shared theirs. Stories of: - Women miscarrying in a parking lot... - Getting sepsis... - Losing the ability to ever have children again... - All because doctors are afraid of going to jail for caring for their patients. Because of Donald Trump.”

“Simply put. They are. Out. Of. Their. Minds. And one must ask: Why exactly is it that they don't trust women? Well. We. trust. women. And when Congress passes a bill to restore reproductive freedom, as President of the United States, I. Will. Proudly. Sign. It. Into. Law. In this election, Many other fundamental freedoms are at stake.”

4 View gallery Kamala Harris ( Photo: AFP )

Many other fundamental freedoms are at stake. -The freedom to live safe from gun violence- in our schools, communities, and places of worship,” Harris said.

The Democratic nominee also addressed immigration, another key issue in the election, accusing Trump of sabotaging a bipartisan law intended to solve the problem of illegal immigration at the Mexican border.

“So he [Trump] ordered his allies in Congress to kill the deal. Well, I refuse to play politics with our security. Here is my pledge to you: As President, I will bring back the bipartisan border security bill that he killed. And I will sign it into law.”