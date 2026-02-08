Mass brawl erupts in Ofakim with electric chainsaw and stones: ‘They started an intifada’ | Watch

Police said Sunday evening that two people were arrested following a large brawl near a construction site in the southern city of Ofakim.

Dramatic footage filmed by a local resident shows cars driving recklessly around a traffic circle, while participants in the fight are seen throwing stones at each other. In one clip, one of the individuals appears to be carrying an electric chainsaw. No injuries were reported.

Footage from the scene

“Oh my God, they started an intifada here,” the woman filming the video can be heard saying as the clash unfolds beneath her home. “What a mess, oh my God,” she adds as a pickup truck is seen speeding through the traffic circle. “Look at that, look at the stones they’re throwing at each other. Oh my God, they came with an electric chainsaw.”

3 View gallery The mass brawl

Police said an investigation was opened after the incident, which took place earlier in the day. Officers who arrived at the scene detained six suspects for questioning on suspicion of involvement.