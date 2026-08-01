Gunfire, fireworks and flying chairs: 24 arrested after 100-person brawl in Rahat | Watch

Police arrested 24 men from Rahat on Saturday after a mass brawl broke out between two clans in the southern city.

An initial police investigation found that the violence began over an argument linked to an earlier incident.

24 arrested after 100-person brawl in Rahat

About 100 people took part in the clash, during which shots were fired, fireworks were launched, stones were thrown and chairs were hurled.

Several people were evacuated from the scene with light injuries, including two police officers who were hurt while trying to calm the confrontation and restore order.

Police used stun grenades and pepper spray as they worked to disperse those involved and bring the violence under control.