UK police review Palestine Action post by wife of national security adviser Jonathan Powell

British police said Friday they were assessing a social media post by Sarah Helm, the wife of National Security Adviser Jonathan Powell, after she appeared to express support for Palestine Action, a pro-Palestinian group banned under Britain's terrorism laws.
Helm, a journalist and author, made the comment on X in response to a post about Irish novelist Sally Rooney, who announced this week that her books would no longer be sold in Britain because she intends to use royalties from her work to support Palestine Action.
"God help us authors who support Palestine and Palestine Action," Helm wrote.
A spokesperson for London's Metropolitan Police said the post was "being assessed to determine whether any further police investigation may be required." Police did not say whether a formal investigation had been opened.
Palestine Action was designated a terrorist organization by the British government in 2025, making expressions of support for the group a potential criminal offense under UK law. The designation has been challenged by the organization and criticized by civil liberties groups, which argue that it restricts freedom of expression and peaceful protest.
Asked about Helm's comments, a government spokesperson distanced the administration from her remarks. "These views are held by an individual who does not represent the government in any capacity," the spokesperson said.
Palestine Action has carried out protests targeting companies connected to Israel's defense industry, including acts of vandalism. The group disputes the government's characterization of its activities as terrorism. Four of its members were jailed in June over a 2024 raid on a factory operated by Israeli defense company Elbit Systems that caused more than 1 million pounds in damage.
According to Amnesty International, more than 3,500 people have been arrested in Britain on suspicion of supporting Palestine Action since the ban took effect. Many were detained after displaying placards expressing support for the organization.
The group challenged its designation in court, but Britain's Court of Appeal ruled in June that the ban was lawful. The legal dispute is continuing, with the Supreme Court expected to examine the case.
The controversy surrounding Helm comes as Rooney's decision has drawn renewed attention to the consequences of Britain's terrorism legislation for writers and activists. Rooney and her publisher, Faber & Faber, agreed to withdraw her books from the British market over concerns that payments connected to her work could violate the law because of her financial support for Palestine Action.