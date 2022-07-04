Israeli 7-year-old dies in fall from window in Barcelona

A 7-year-old Israeli boy died on Monday after he fell from a window of an apartment building in Barcelona, Spain during a family vacation.

According to local media outlets, the boy from the southern city of Be'er Sheva fell from a fourth-floor window into the backyard of the building.

Police who arrived at the scene estimated it was an accident and local authorities believe the boy probably fell after climbing onto a chair or other piece of furniture. Residents living in the building said that many tourists tend to lodge there while on vacation in the city.

According to witnesses, the boy's mother was on the street when she received a call from the father who was in the building and informed her of the fall.

Meir Shimon Bar Chen, the chief rabbi of Barcelona and head of ZAKA emergency response organization in Spain, said: "This is a tragic event, a child on a vacation with his family in Barcelona apparently slipped and fell from the bedroom window. Unfortunately, first responders had to pronounce him dead after long resuscitation efforts.

From the moment we received the report, we began to work in collaboration with the Foreign Ministry and embassy representatives to ease the process of returning the child's body to Israel for burial as soon as possible. We stand by the family and accompany them in this difficult time."