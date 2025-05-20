Barely standing, mute and starving: New testimonies reveal condition of hostage Matan Zangauker

The family of Matan Zangauker, who has been held captive for 592 days, revealed new and disturbing information Tuesday about his condition. According to recently received details, Zangauker’s physical and mental health is steadily deteriorating and he is enduring cruel and inhumane conditions in captivity.

Zangauker, whose latest sign of life was received last week, is currently being held alone. He had previously been held with fellow hostage Idan Alexander from Oct. 7, 2023, until Alexander’s release. During that period, Zangauker was believed to have been held near senior Hamas operatives and alongside other hostages, including Avera Mengistu, some of whom were later freed.

New information indicates that Zangauker, who suffers from muscular dystrophy, has lost significant weight and experiences muscle tremors and weakness so severe that he struggles to stand. As a result of his illness and the harsh conditions of his captivity, he has reportedly suffered from chronic intestinal blockages and severe abdominal pain. His deteriorating health is compounded by a lack of oxygen, poor air quality, flea and rat bites, an inadequate diet consisting mainly of stale moldy bread and rice and contaminated, brackish water.

In recent months, his mental health has sharply declined. Testimonies describe him refusing to eat or speak and isolating himself for long periods in a corner of the tunnel where he is held. Although he was reportedly given more food at times, he avoided eating due to his physical and mental state.

According to the new testimonies, Zangauker has been subjected to physical and psychological torture, including interrogations and psychological terror. He was held in cages, bound at the wrists and ankles, and moved between tunnels, mosques and tents for displaced persons. In one instance, he and Idan Alexander were paraded through a busy market by Hamas militants disguised as women, with the hostages blindfolded.

Throughout his captivity, Zangauker has narrowly escaped tunnel collapses caused by bombings—most recently just a few weeks ago. It is also known that he was held in an underground area where other hostages were killed. In that location, a handwritten note with his personal details was found.

2 View gallery ( Photo: Shaul Golan )

Following the revelations, Matan’s mother, Einav Zangauker, said: “Since learning about the torture and suffering my son is enduring—both physically and mentally—I can barely eat or breathe. How can a mother endure this, knowing her son is alone in captivity and suffering from muscular dystrophy? Is he even able to stand on his own? Hold a glass of water? My heart is breaking over what he is going through. I don't know if he will survive this. I’m sharing this so all of Israel understands what our sons and daughters are enduring. While they go through hell, the Israeli government is bombing the area where Matan is held.

“The prime minister can no longer claim he didn’t know. Continued military pressure and Matan’s isolation will lead to his death. The government must end the war and put forward a plan to bring all the hostages home. Matan, my beloved son, I’m on my way to get you. I promise.”

In December 2024, the Hamas terror group released a video showing Zangauker alive. His family confirmed the footage and emphasized that it was a sign of life—not a form of psychological warfare. In the video, Zangauker addresses his mother, Einav, a prominent figure in the campaign to free the hostages: “I’m very happy to hear you’re okay. I hope to see you again.”