Farmer seriously hurt as Hezbollah fires dozens of rockets, drones deep into northern Israel

A man was seriously wounded after dozens of rockets and drones were launched from Lebanon in a combined attack targeting several areas in the Lower and Eastern Galilee in northern Israel on Sunday morning. The IDF said roughly 20 projectiles cross into Israeli territory, some were intercepted by air defenses.
The Magen David Adom (MDA) ambulance service reported that first responders were treating and transporting a 28-year-old farmer from an agricultural field near Kfar Zeitim to the Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya. He was in serious condition with shrapnel injuries.
"We reached the injured man who was fully conscious and suffering from shrapnel wounds," said MDA Paramedic David Fahima and Senior MDA Medic Aviad Amar. "We provided medical treatment and transported him in an MDA intensive care unit to the hospital in serious but stable condition."
Nitzan Peleg, head of the Lower Galilee Regional Council, said, "It is a difficult day with a person seriously injured by a rocket strike in the Kfar Zeitim area." He added that several fires have broken out in unpopulated areas near the town's industrial park.
Hezbollah claimed responsibility for firing "dozens of Katyusha rockets at the Nimra base west of Tiberias." According to the Lebanese group, the attack was carried out in response to the assassination of Hezbollah air defense expert Meitham Alattar in an airstrike in the Bekaa Valley on Saturday.
Multiple air raid sirens were activated in the Lower and Central Galilee, including in the communities of Kfar Nahum HaYarden, Givat Avni, Sde Ilan, Hodayot, Rama, Beit Jann and Bu'eine Nujeidat.
Several fires erupted in Kadmat Galil, Kfar Zeitim, Lavi and HaZoreim in the Tiberias area due to the heavy barrage, according to Fire and Rescue Services. Firefighting teams are working to contain the blazes.
Earlier, Hezbollah claimed responsibility for firing at "surveillance equipment" at a military post in Israeli territory.