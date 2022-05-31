Israel sues Palestinian and Jewish terrorists for damages

Israel filed four civil suits against Palestinians and Jews convicted of terrorism for bodily injury and damage to the state's infrastructure at a total of NIS 5.5 million.

"The state will continue to file proactive suits against offenders in order to recover unjustly wasted public funds," the State Attorney's office said on Tuesday.

The Jerusalem district attorney's office filed a NIS 1.1 million lawsuit before the District Court, on behalf of the Finance Ministry, against three Israelis involved in the murder of a Palestinian teen in 2014.

Yosef Ben-David and his two minor nephews were sued for the damage they caused to Israel that compensated and will continue to compensate the victim's family.

Ben-David was convicted of the kidnapping and gruesome murder and sentenced to life (25 years) and a cumulative punishment of an additional 20 years in prison.

His two nephews who were minors at the time of the heinous crime, were sentenced to life in prison and 21 years, respectively.

According to the prosecution, Abu Khdeir's family was recognized as a casualty of a terror act, and thus the state bears and will bear in the future, the damage caused by the defendants.

Another lawsuit of some NIS 1.6 million was filed on behalf of the Israel Tax Authority against Bilal Abu Ghanem, a Palestinian who is responsible for the murder of three Israelis in a terror attack on a city bus in October 2015. More than dozen people were also injured.

The prosecution sued Abu Ghanem for the damage he caused to the country that has compensated and will compensate the families of the victims, as well as the damage the state must pay to Egged Public Transportation Company, owners of the bus that was attacked.

A third lawsuit of about NIS 2.5 million was filed by the southern district attorney's office to the Be'er Sheva district court for the damage caused to the country by Yinon Eliyahu Reuveni, following the arson attack on the Church of the Multiplication in Tiberias.

The church was set on fire in June 2015 motivated by religious fanaticism. The church and the monastery next to it were heavily damaged, and religious books were burnt. Following the incident, the church filed a lawsuit for the damage, which forced Israel to pay compensation.

A fourth lawsuit was filed by the Jerusalem district attorney's office on behalf of the Israel Police to the district court in the city against a Jerusalem resident who intentionally ignited a poll on which security cameras were installed, in 2018.