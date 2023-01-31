Israel Bar Association chief facing sexual harassment allegations

Israel Bar Association head Avi Himi is facing allegations of sexually harassing a female colleague, Channel 13 journalist Ayala Hasson reported Monday.
According to the report, Himi allegedly exposed himself to his colleague during a video call after the woman asked for his recommendation for a judicial promotion, and began to pleasure himself in front of her.
The report added that the two have been working together for over a year. The woman alleges that Himi began sending her suggestive private messages following her request for a letter of recommendation from him.
Himi denied the allegations against him and claimed they were pushed by supporters of the government's controversial judicial reform, of which he is a vocal critic.
“Once again we see the dangerous way desperate politicians act without limits to bash anyone whose opinion differs from theirs,” Himi said.
"I take into account that people will try to harm me personally instead of trying to face my opinions, and that’s a price I’m willing to pay. Besmirching my name will not make me give up and I will continue to act against the judicial reform seeking to end democracy in Israel.”
Politicians from both sides of the political aisle have called on Himi to resign following the allegations. Sources familiar with the issue estimate that Himi would step down from his position following the publication, but a final decision has yet to be made.
Himi was appointed head of the Israel Bar Association in 2019, stepping in for Effi Naveh who resigned following allegations he advanced judicial appointments in exchange for sexual favors.
In recent weeks, Himi vehemently criticized the planned judicial reform penned by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Justice Minister Yariv Levin.