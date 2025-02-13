At least 20 hurt when car drives into crowd in Munich

A car drove into a crowd in Munich on Thursday injuring several people, police said, as the southern German city prepares for a top-level security conference due to be attended by U.S. Vice President JD Vance and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The Bild newspaper reported that 20 people were injured.

A large-scale police operation was underway near the central train station. Police said on X they were able to detain the driver and did not consider him to pose any further threat.

2 View gallery Car drives into crowd in Munich on Thursday ( Photo: Michaela Stache / AFP )

"One person is lying on the street and a young man has been taken away by the police. People are sitting on the ground, crying and trembling," a reporter for the local BR broadcaster wrote in a post on X.

The incident appeared to have affected people participating in a demonstration linked to a strike organized by the Verdi union, according to the broadcaster. The union said it did not have any information on the incident.

Car plows into crowd in Munich on Thursday

The incident occurred around 1.5 kilometers (1 mile) from the security conference venue. Security has been in sharp focus in Germany ahead of a federal election next week and following a string of violent attacks.