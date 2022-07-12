Putin to visit Iran after U.S. claims Iran to supply Russia with UAVs

Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Tehran next week and meet with President Ebrahim Raisi, the Iranian news agency IRNA reported on Tuesday, one day after U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said that Iran was preparing to supply Russia with attack UAVs to use in their war against Ukraine.

"Economic cooperation between the nations, will be the focus of the visit," the agency quoted an Iranian parliamentarian as saying.

2 View gallery Russian President Vladimir Putin ( Photo: Reuters )

Sullivan said the information received by the United States supported views that the Russian military is facing challenges sustaining its weaponry after significant losses in Ukraine.

"The Iranian government is preparing to provide Russia with up to several hundred UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles), including weapons-capable UAVs, on an expedited timeline," Sullivan told reporters.

"Our information further indicates that Iran is preparing to train Russian forces to use these UAVs, with initial training sessions slated to begin as soon as early July," he said.

2 View gallery Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi ( Photo: AFP )

Sullivan said it was not clear whether Iran had delivered any of the drones to Russia yet. He also noted that Iran's drones have been used by the Houthi rebels in Yemen to attack Saudi Arabia.

Drones have played a crucial role on both sides of the war in Ukraine, for everything from firing missiles from a distance, to dropping small bombs on targets, to conducting reconnaissance for artillery forces and ground troops.

Ukraine's forces have had particular success in using Turkish-made Bayraktar armed combat UAVs, and the United States and other allies have supplied Kyiv with many types of smaller drones.