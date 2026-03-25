After the strike: how Israel rebuilds lives in real time

In a studio interview with ynet Global, David Matlin spoke with Avital Rosenberger, head of the emergency unit at JDC Israel, who is overseeing efforts to support affected families and local authorities nationwide. Rosenberger said the organization, traditionally focused on developing social services in partnership with the Israeli government, has undergone a rapid transformation since the October 7 attacks. “We realized that we might have a humanitarian role in Israel too,” she said. “So we established a special emergency unit that brings together the best practices from across our departments to make sure that even during crisis, no one is left behind.”

Studio interview: Avital Rosenberger, head of the emergency unit at JDC Israel

Municipalities under pressure

Local municipalities, she explained, remain the frontline for civilians, responsible for everything from education to welfare — but the scale of destruction is often beyond their capacity. “What we provide is a package,” Rosenberger said. “Not only what they need now, but also what they will need in weeks and months. We help build their capacity so that recovery and future resilience, is possible.”

3 View gallery 'Families often emerge from shelters to find everything gone' ( Photo: Screengrab )

That support begins within hours of a strike. When a home is hit, families often emerge from shelters to find everything gone, clothing, medication, personal belongings and memories. “Losing a house is a life-changing trauma,” she said. “People sometimes come out barefoot, with nothing in their hands.” JDC coordinates immediately with municipal leaders to deliver essential supplies and establish what Rosenberger describes as a “circle of support,” combining physical aid with emotional and logistical assistance.

Beyond emergency aid

The response extends far beyond the first 48 hours. Rosenberger outlined a four-part model deployed through municipalities: basic supplies, flexible emergency funding, community workers to identify and track needs, and medical support systems. Equally critical is helping families navigate bureaucracy and long-term displacement, a process that can overwhelm even those not already vulnerable. “In these fragile moments, people face mountains of bureaucracy,” she said. “For many, especially vulnerable populations, it’s almost impossible to recover without support.”

3 View gallery Avital Rosenberger, Head of Emergency Unit, JDC Israel ( Photo: Screengrab )

One of the newer initiatives, developed during the current conflict, focuses on relocating displaced families from temporary hotel accommodations into permanent, suitable housing. The program, called “Bayit” (home), accompanies individuals step by step, from paperwork to emotional recovery, until they are fully resettled. “People became refugees in their own cities,” Rosenberger said. “We realized hotels are not a long-term solution, especially for seniors, families with children, and people with disabilities.”

Personal stories from the field

Rosenberger described encounters that underscore both the scale of the crisis and its deeply personal toll. In Beit Shemesh, she met a mother of four who lost her husband when a missile struck moments after he stayed behind to ensure others reached shelter safely. “She told us, ‘He was taking care of everyone. I don’t have a place to lean on now,’” Rosenberger said. In another case, a young yoga instructor displaced twice by missile strikes struggled to rebuild her life after severe trauma. Through sustained support, including therapy, housing assistance and employment help, she eventually returned to stability. “She told me her dream was simply to have her bed back,” Rosenberger said. “We brought her one. It sounds small, but for her, it meant everything.”

3 View gallery 'She told me her dream was simply to have her bed back,” Rosenberger said. “We brought her one.' ( Photo: Screengrab )

A nationwide frontline

According to Rosenberger, one of the defining features of the current crisis is its scale. “All of Israel is a frontline,” she said. “This can happen to each and every one of us.”

Despite the devastation, she expressed cautious optimism. With the right support systems in place, she said, recovery is possible, even if gradual. “If we stay with people and do the right things,” she said, “life can get better in the months ahead.”

For now, as missile fire continues and families grapple with loss and uncertainty, organizations like JDC remain focused on one goal: ensuring that no one faces the aftermath alone.