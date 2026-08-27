Hezbollah launches attack drones at IDF forces in southern Lebanon; Israel strikes back

The IDF said Hezbollah launched two one-way attack drones at Israeli troops operating on the Ali al-Taher Ridge in southern Lebanon overnight Thursday, prompting a series of retaliatory Israeli strikes on Hezbollah targets across the country's south.

Israeli troops opened fire and shot down one of the drones, while contact was lost with the second, the military said. No troops were injured. The military did not say what happened to the second drone or provide details about the aircraft or their explosive payloads.

Archival: IDF strikes southern Lebanon ( Photo: Kawnat HAJU / AFP )

The Ali al-Taher Ridge, near Nabatieh, is strategically important high ground overlooking parts of southern Lebanon. The area has repeatedly figured in fighting between Israel and Hezbollah and has remained a flashpoint as IDF troops operate inside a security zone intended to prevent the Iran-backed terrorist group from reestablishing positions close enough to threaten Israeli forces and communities across the border.

Following the drone attack, the IDF launched a series of retaliatory strikes against Hezbollah targets across southern Lebanon. The military said the strikes were part of its continuing effort to prevent the group from rebuilding military capabilities and attacking Israeli troops.