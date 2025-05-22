'Don't reward Qatar for nothing'

Gabe Groisman tells ILTV the U.S. must demand something in return for giving Qatar increased legitimacy and economic perks 

Emily Schrader, ILTV|
America is giving Qatar “a lot of legitimacy,” and now the country—and Israel—need to see what Qatar will give in return, according to Gabe Groisman, former mayor, attorney, and policy consultant.
“I think we have to wait and see what this deal entails,” Groisman said, referring to U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to open more trade with the Gulf nation. He added that perhaps the world will start to see “different behavior from Qatar. If not, we have to hold the administration to task and make sure they're not giving out goodies like American legitimacy and economic benefits without getting something meaningful in return.”
