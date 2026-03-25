'Declare victory, negotiate later': Minimalist Iran deal raises alarm in Israel

In the United States, officials are raising the possibility Wednesday that negotiations between Washington and Tehran on an agreement to end the Iran war may not conclude with full understandings, but rather with a minimalist framework deal.

Such an arrangement would allow both President Donald Trump and Iran’s leadership to step back, declare they achieved their objectives, and address the core issues in depth only later, if at all.

2 View gallery ( Photo: AFP - SOURCE: UGC / UNKNOWN, REUTERS/Jessica Koscielniak/Stringer, Oliver CONTRERAS/AFP )

An article published in The Wall Street Journal noted a proposal under which, although the United States seeks an agreement limiting the range and number of Iran’s missiles, the precise details of those restrictions would be determined in later negotiations. “This would allow Trump to declare victory, arguing that Iran’s military threat has been reduced, that it will no longer engage in enrichment and that the war has ended; while giving Iran room to maneuver by saying it forced the Americans to back down and that the regime survived,” the report said.

However, The Wall Street Journal assessed that the chances of an agreement remain low for now, specifically noting that Israel may oppose a minimalist deal that does not fully resolve the central disputes.

Michael Singh, a former senior official on the U.S. National Security Council specializing in Iran, told the newspaper: “The United States entered the confrontation with a number of demands — a complete end to Iran’s nuclear weapons program, strict limits on its missile program, an end to its support for proxy organizations in the region and a degree of tolerance toward protesters in Iran. The U.S. may continue to insist that any deal meet all these demands, but it is also possible that a more minimalist ceasefire would serve as a prelude to follow-on negotiations addressing the broader agenda.”

2 View gallery Missile display in Tehran ( Photo: AP Photo/Vahid Salemi )

Reuters reported Wednesday, citing a senior Iranian official, that Pakistan conveyed a U.S. proposal to Iran. Until now, Iran has publicly denied it is willing to negotiate with the Trump administration, and the official’s statement is among the few signaling Tehran’s openness to consider diplomatic proposals.

The Iranian source did not disclose details of the proposal delivered by Pakistan, nor say whether it was the same 15-point plan reported in recent days by international media. The source said both Turkey and Pakistan are being considered as potential venues for future talks with the United States. Three sources in Israel’s Cabinet told Reuters that ministers had been briefed on the 15-point proposal, which includes removing highly enriched uranium from Iran, halting uranium enrichment, imposing significant limits on its ballistic missile program and ending Iranian funding for proxy groups.