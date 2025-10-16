Some hostage bodies may never be recovered, says Israeli expert

It is unlikely that all of the hostage bodies will be returned to Israel, according to Prof. Kobi Michael of the Misgav Institute.
“I assume that unfortunately we will not be able to reach all of the dead hostages, to get to all of the bodies that were buried in the Gaza Strip, because the people who buried them are not with us anymore,” he told ILTV. “They were killed by the IDF, and the geography of the terrain in the Gaza Strip has changed dramatically. There might be some severe difficulties in locating all the bodies.”
