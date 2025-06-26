Hostage families protest in Tel Aviv, demand full deal, slam Netanyahu over Gaza war

Thousands gathered in Tel Aviv’s Rabin Square Thursday evening, answering a call from hostage families demanding a full deal to bring all the captives home. The protest, which turned into a march, ended with the arrest of seven demonstrators, some of whom sat on and blocked a major roadway.

Police labeled the event an “illegal protest,” citing attempts to block central streets and clashes with officers. “Protesters began marching toward unauthorized locations, endangering themselves and others,” the police said. “After declaring the protest illegal, participants continued to disrupt order and were pushed back by officers.”

2 View gallery Protestors in Tel Aviv, deamnd a full hostage deal ( Photo: Moti Kimchi )

Earlier in the day, families of the hostages held a press conference demanding an immediate, comprehensive deal. “The military achievements are clear, but politically we’ve failed,” said Udi Goren, cousin of captive soldier Tal Haimi. “We defeated a near-nuclear power in under two weeks, but can’t end a war against terrorists with sandals and AKs?”

Vicky Cohen, mother of kidnapped soldier Nimrod Cohen, read a letter she said her son could not write. “Dear Mom, it’s dark here. I miss you so much. I’d give anything for one hug,” she read. “For me, it’s one endless day since October 7.”

Cohen added: “He’s been rotting in tunnels for 629 days. The time for partial deals is over.”

2 View gallery ( Photo: Moti Kimchi )

Einav Zangauker, whose son Matan is also a hostage, addressed U.S. President Donald Trump directly: “You ended the war with Iran. End the one in Gaza. Bring my son home.”

Bar Godard, daughter of slain hostage Meni Godard, pointed to the disparity: “We defeated Iran in 12 days. And we’re still dragging on against Hamas? There’s no full victory without the hostages.”

Attorney Ayelet Hashachar Seidov, leader of the “Mothers at the Front” group, declared: “Our children are not bargaining chips. The only victory Netanyahu has achieved is over his own people.”

She continued, “629 days of abandonment and lies. The government buys time with our children’s blood. Wars are being fought with the lives of other people’s children.”

Activist Shikma Bressler also spoke, urging President Isaac Herzog not to “let Israel become a banana republic.” She warned of a shift toward religious dictatorship and accused the government of prolonging the war to preserve political power.

“This war must end,” she concluded. “We are here to make sure Israel remains a democracy that values life, redeems its captives, and chooses peace.”