Air raid sirens sound in northern Israel

Air raid sirens sounded Saturday evening in several communities across northern Israel after missile launches were detected from Iran, the military said.
The IDF said the launches were identified and that air defense systems were operating to intercept the incoming threats. Shortly after, the IDF said that the attack resulted in no casualties, not saying if the missile was intercepted successfully.
According to military alerts, sirens were expected in multiple areas including the Beit Shean Valley, Upper Galilee, the valleys region, Haifa Bay area, Menashe, Wadi Ara, the Carmel region, central Galilee, communities along the northern confrontation line, and the northern and southern Golan Heights, as well as the Lower Galilee.
Residents in affected areas were instructed to follow Home Front Command guidelines and seek shelter while air defense systems responded to the launches. The military did not immediately provide details on interceptions or impacts.