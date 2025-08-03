Israeli man found dead at Tel Aviv brothel in suspected murder

An Israeli man in his 40s was found dead Sunday morning inside an apartment on Levinsky Street in Tel Aviv that was being used as a brothel, police said. Authorities arrested a man and a woman on suspicion of murder.
Police arrived quickly at the scene and began an investigation that led to the arrest of the male suspect, a foreign national who was present at the location. Preliminary findings indicate the victim died from a blow to the head.
Tel Aviv District Commander Chief Superintendent Haim Saragrof, who responded to the scene, held a briefing with Ayalon Regional Unit Chief Superintendent Daniel Hadad.
Police were instructed to act swiftly to solve the case and locate any additional suspects. The investigation has been assigned to the Fraud Division of the Tel Aviv District.
Separately, about two weeks ago, an Indian citizen was indicted for assaulting a 9-year-old girl near the Tel Aviv Central Bus Station. According to the indictment, the man followed the girl as she walked down the street and attacked her after she entered a parking lot. He knocked her to the ground, covered her mouth and strangled her as well as committing a forcible indecent act. The girl managed to escape “thanks to her quick thinking,” the indictment said.
The girl reportedly fought back, kicked the attacker, fled and sought help from bystanders before being taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment.