Court rules PA must pay 130 million Shekel in compensation to families of terror victims

The Jerusalem District Court on Tuesday ruled that the Palestinian Authority must pay 130 million shekels in compensation to 34 families of Israeli terror victims.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

The court issued a partial ruling in a larger suit that includes 15 separate demands for compensation by terror victim families.

2 View gallery Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas ( Photo: AP )

In a landmark ruling three years ago, the court ruled that the PA was liable for terror acts committed by Palestinian factions in the late 1990's and early 2000s. during the second Palestinian uprising – the intifada, and therefore can be sued for compensation.

The ruling said the PA was providing financial assistance and weapons to terror groups and was supporting families of terrorists who were killed or jailed for their actions.

In the early years of the 20-year long litigations, 64 million shekels of PA funds held by Israel, were grabbed by the Finance Ministry, to be later delivered to one of the families.

In the 2019 ruling, the court said the Fatah faction, the Palestinian Authority and its president Yasser Arafat as well as other senior officials were united in their aim to kill Israelis and harm the state.

2 View gallery Nitsana Darshan-Leitner of Shurat HaDin ( Photo: Shurat haDin )

Attorneys for the families from the Shurat HaDin organization thanked the court for the ruling they said provided justice for the families of the victims but added that they intend to appeal and demand a larger compensation.











