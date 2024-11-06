Why did so many Jews vote for Donald Trump?

Rising antisemitism likely drove many Jewish voters to cast their ballots for President-elect Donald Trump, according to Ari Harrow, former chief of staff to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Speaking with ILTV on Wednesday, Harrow noted that Trump garnered the highest percentage of Jewish support for a Republican in years, particularly in key states. For example, in New York, Trump nabbed around 45% of the Jewish vote, compared to 30% in the 2020 election, according to a Fox News exit poll.
“The last four years have been difficult for Jews in the United States,” Harrow said. “It started before the October 7 tragedy in Israel, with antisemitism rising steadily year after year. After October 7, it really exploded.”
Harrow highlighted the incidents, campus protests, and unsettling scenes that brought back painful historical memories for Americans. “There’s no question that this had an impact on the Jewish population, leading many to seek a presidency they hoped would bring change on that front,” he added.
