IDF readies High Holiday logistics for soldiers celebrating on the battlefield

with additional reinforcement platoons from training bases, prompted by four attacks in the past two weeks ahead of the annually volatile holiday season.

Most IDF soldiers across all fronts will receive hot meals on the holiday eve and throughout the coming weeks, though those in Gaza’s combat zones will get upgraded combat rations, with efforts to provide cooked meals where conditions allow.

The logistics effort includes specialized packages for Gaza forces, featuring heatable food, protein bars and energy snacks, delivered via an advanced drone that the division has refined monthly. Recent drops have included blood units, food, ammunition and combat equipment.

