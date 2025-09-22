IDF readies High Holiday logistics for soldiers celebrating on the battlefield

As the seasons change and a new military operation begins in Gaza, the IDF’s Technological and Logistics Directorate has finalized preparations for the busy high holiday period, marked by intensified operations beyond the borders in Gaza, 14 Syrian Golan posts and southern Lebanon.
The division adjusted plans following recent decisions to bolster the West Bank with additional reinforcement platoons from training bases, prompted by four attacks in the past two weeks ahead of the annually volatile holiday season.
Most IDF soldiers across all fronts will receive hot meals on the holiday eve and throughout the coming weeks, though those in Gaza’s combat zones will get upgraded combat rations, with efforts to provide cooked meals where conditions allow.
The logistics effort includes specialized packages for Gaza forces, featuring heatable food, protein bars and energy snacks, delivered via an advanced drone that the division has refined monthly. Recent drops have included blood units, food, ammunition and combat equipment.
A logistics officer explained, “We’ve emphasized to all supply officers at the most remote outposts that delays often occur at the platoon or battalion level. We monitor complaints from soldiers or their parents in real time and deploy inspection teams during the holiday to address any shortages.”
Extensive holiday supplies deployed
The IDF has distributed 11,000 kg (24,250 lbs) of pomegranates, 10,000 kg (22,046 lbs) of yellow dates, 4,000 kg (8,818 lbs) of brown dates, 11,000 kg (24,250 lbs) of apples, 50,000 bottles (110,230) of grape juice, 17,000 kg (37,478 lbs) of honey cakes and 15,000 tons (33,069 lbs) of honey—plus 3,000 kg (6,613 lbs) of individual honey jars.
For soldiers receiving hot meals at bases and posts, the military procured and cooked 20,000 tons (44,092 lbs) of salmon, 24,000 kg (52,910 lbs) of premium kosher entrecôte, 24,000 kg (52,910 lbs) of asado, 120,000 kg (264,554 lbs) of beef, 24,000 kg (52,910 lbs) of chicken thighs, 20,000 kg (44,092 lbs) of gnocchi, 15,000 kg (33,069 lbs) of meat kubbeh, 11,300 haminados (24,912) of fish in spicy sauce and 10,200 haminados (22,492) of beef roast.
Desserts include 77,000 individual servings (169,755), 180,000 éclairs (396,832), 12,000 vegan desserts (26,455), 10,000 gluten-free cakes (22,046) and 70,000 bottles (154,323) of carbonated soft drinks.
Special diets will receive 5,000 kg (11,023 lbs) of gluten-free meat, 5,000 kg (11,023 lbs) of gluten-free vegan meals, 27 tons (59,524 lbs) of corn schnitzel, 16 tons (35,273 lbs) of falafel, 12 tons (26,455 lbs) of tofu, and 5 tons (11,023 lbs) of vegan shawarma.
The Military Rabbinate provided 32,000 prayer booklets, 3,830 shofars, 60,000 machzors (prayer books) and 18,500 sukkahs, reflecting the high demand from over 100,000 active duty and reserve soldiers under Operation Gideon’s Chariots II and heightened readiness across all borders.